Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 355,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

