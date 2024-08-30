Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Allison Transmission worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. 517,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

