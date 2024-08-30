Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,990 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,054,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,103 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 458,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $803.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

