Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Down 0.1 %

Woodward stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.65. 500,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,201. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.13.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

