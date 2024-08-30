Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $32,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.52. The stock had a trading volume of 180,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,457. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.59 and a 200 day moving average of $395.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

