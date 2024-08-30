Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Alkermes worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after buying an additional 90,219 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 1,069,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,573. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

