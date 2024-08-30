Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $61,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,173. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.