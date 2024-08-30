Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $62.96. 88,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HY. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

