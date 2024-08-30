Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,758 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

