Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,237 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,848,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,618 shares of company stock worth $2,851,673 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.96. The stock had a trading volume of 297,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.02. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $183.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

