Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

KNSL stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.09. 110,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,391. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

