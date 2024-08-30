PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 13.6% This Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $466.17 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 388,949,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,706,735 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

