Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,927,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,900,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Paramount Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 433,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

PARAA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.17. 33,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,210. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

