Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 869,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,042,977.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 869,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,042,977.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,802 shares of company stock worth $507,252 in the last three months. 33.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

