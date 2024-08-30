Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,847,000 after acquiring an additional 102,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $551,176,000 after acquiring an additional 90,445 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 12,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $521.31. 9,153,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991,408. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.32 and a 200 day moving average of $492.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $544.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

