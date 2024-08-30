Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 157,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,904,155 shares of company stock worth $10,598,009 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

