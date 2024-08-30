PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.23 and last traded at $72.50. 2,448,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,260,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

