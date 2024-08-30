PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.27.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Stock Up 4.8 %

PDD opened at $93.42 on Monday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.