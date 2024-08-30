Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 27,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,431. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

