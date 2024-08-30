Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 0.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 209,706 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 138,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.