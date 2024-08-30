Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 33,632 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $37,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.28. 3,540,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

