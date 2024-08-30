Penobscot Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,807,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,953. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

