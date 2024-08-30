Penobscot Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,845,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.42. 389,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

