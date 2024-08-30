Penobscot Wealth Management Has $4.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 1,909,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

