Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $195.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of PEN opened at $202.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

