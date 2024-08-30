Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AZEK worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 131.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 234,860 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AZEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

