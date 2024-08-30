Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE CNMD traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 410,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,155. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $117.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.