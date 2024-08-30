Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of V2X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of V2X by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE VVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.77 and a beta of 0.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

