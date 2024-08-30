Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Phreesia worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $736,750. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 290,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

