Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Zuora worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 915,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

