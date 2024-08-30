Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Palomar worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $20,904,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,726,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $11,946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 214.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $80,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,644,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,943. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $99.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

