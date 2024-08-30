Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $65.48.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

