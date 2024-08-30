Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 14,023 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.54. 307,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,220. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

