Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3,317.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

CPK stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,019. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $120.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.