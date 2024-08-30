Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS.

PLAB stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Photronics has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

