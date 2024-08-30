PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.70

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.69, with a volume of 630284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,418,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,281,000 after buying an additional 5,845,188 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $11,022,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,021.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 349,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

