PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.54 and last traded at $52.58. Approximately 124,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 155,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $6,202,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,995 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 337,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.