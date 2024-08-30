PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,901. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:PNF Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

