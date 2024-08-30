Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:PCLB)

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Pinnacle Bancshares Price Performance

PCLB remained flat at $25.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

