Pinterest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 52,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 33,906 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 over the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,854 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pinterest by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,050. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.