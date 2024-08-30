Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.54.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $88.12. 406,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,920. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $136,978,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,215,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

