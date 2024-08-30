Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 0.8%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

