Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 7,705,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 39,365,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 37.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 923,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

