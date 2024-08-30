PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 98.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,345 ($17.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,537.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,530.75 ($20.19).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

