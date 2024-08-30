PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 98.74% from the stock’s current price.
PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,345 ($17.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,537.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,530.75 ($20.19).
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
