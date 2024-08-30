Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Optics stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 3.10% of Precision Optics worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision Optics stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

