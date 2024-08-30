Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.006.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36.

Get Prime Financial Group alerts:

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.