Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.006.
Prime Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
