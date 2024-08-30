Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 196,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,488. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

