Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 80,350 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Brookfield Renewable worth $135,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,491,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,787,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,994,000 after purchasing an additional 699,739 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 842,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 697,956 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $8,979,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 649,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,418. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

