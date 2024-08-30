Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Ross Stores worth $263,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

ROST stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

