Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $56,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,623. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 185.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

